Maharashtra seeks World Bank aid for upgrading infra, capacity building

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra Sunday sought the assistance of the World Bank for upgrading infrastructure and capacity building in the state.
The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra Sunday sought the assistance of the World Bank for upgrading infrastructure and capacity building in the state.
The World Bank was not just a fund-giving body but is a source of knowledge for developing countries, PTI reported quoting Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde as saying.
The World Bank was not just a fund-giving body but is a source of knowledge for developing countries, PTI reported quoting Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde as saying.
Shinde said, the World Bank partnership with the state will help improve the standard of living of people in Maharashtra which has the best skilled workforce and modern infrastructure facilities.
Shinde said, the World Bank partnership with the state will help improve the standard of living of people in Maharashtra which has the best skilled workforce and modern infrastructure facilities.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the World Bank meeting, said the government is planning to make Maharashtra drought-free by linking rivers.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the World Bank meeting, said the government is planning to make Maharashtra drought-free by linking rivers.
"The government is planning to divert water from rivers flowing Westward to Godavari Valley and linking rivers in Vidarbha will help in removing drought," Fadnavis said.
"The government is planning to divert water from rivers flowing Westward to Godavari Valley and linking rivers in Vidarbha will help in removing drought," Fadnavis said.
The Shinde government also sought assistance from the global fund-giving body to improve traffic in Mumbai, green energy, and for improving services to people in each district and boosting economic development.
The Shinde government also sought assistance from the global fund-giving body to improve traffic in Mumbai, green energy, and for improving services to people in each district and boosting economic development.
Seprately, the Maharashtra Chief Minister today attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital in Thane. Shinde said that the name of the new cancer hospital is an honour for him. The hospital has been named after Shinde's mentor and Shiv Sena icon , Anand Dighe.
Seprately, the Maharashtra Chief Minister today attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital in Thane. Shinde said that the name of the new cancer hospital is an honour for him. The hospital has been named after Shinde's mentor and Shiv Sena icon , Anand Dighe.
"It's an honour for me because this hospital's name is Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital. Anand Dighe was known for his work towards people. We are also working for people...This hospital will give a new life to a cancer patient." Shinde said.
"It's an honour for me because this hospital's name is Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital. Anand Dighe was known for his work towards people. We are also working for people...This hospital will give a new life to a cancer patient." Shinde said.
The cancer hospital will be set up in the town centre premises of Thane Municipal Corporation in Rustamji Home Complex in Balkum. For the construction of this hospital, a built-up area of 24,000 square meters and an adjoining large plot of 12,000 square meters have been given to Jito Educational and Medical Trust and Tata Memorial Hospital.
The cancer hospital will be set up in the town centre premises of Thane Municipal Corporation in Rustamji Home Complex in Balkum. For the construction of this hospital, a built-up area of 24,000 square meters and an adjoining large plot of 12,000 square meters have been given to Jito Educational and Medical Trust and Tata Memorial Hospital.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.