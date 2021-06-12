Maharashtra on Saturday reported as many as 10,697 new COVID cases and 360 deaths, the health bulletin said. With today's count, the active number of cases in the state stand at 1,55,474. The state also saw as many as 14,910 discharges today.

The recovery rate in the state is at 95.48%, while the case fatality rate is 1.84%.

With 2,23,049 new coronavirus tests during the day, the tally of tests done so far rose to 3,78,34,054. There are 1,55,474 active cases in the state now.

The state capital Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 733 new cases, 732 discharges and as many as 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 7,15,879. Currently, the active number of cases in city is 15,798.

With the city counting 18 deaths today, the total toll reached 15,164, while the cumulative recoveries stands at 6,82,678.

Although the Covid-19 positivity rate has declined in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided against easing restrictions in the city for the time being.

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday issued fresh orders stating that Mumbai will continue to observe restrictions means for Level 3 areas although it has moved to Level 2.

Chahal said the city will be under Level 3 rules till the cases come down to 200-300 per day. As many as 696 fresh infections were recorded in Mumbai on Friday.

The BMC stated the weekly positivity rate in the metropolis has come down to 4.4% and oxygen bed occupancy is at 27.12%.

BMC's order is in follow up of this state government order which enabled all local authorities to take their call on easing the restrictions further of making them stricter as per their situation.





(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.