Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,891 fresh Covid-19 cases and 295 fatalities while 16,577 patients were discharged in a span of 24 hours, the state health department said.

With the new additions, Maharashtra's caseload now stands at 58,52,891 and the toll at 1,01,172.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.35% while the fatality rate is 1.72%.

A total of 16,577 Covid-19 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, raising the count of recoveries so far in the state to 55,80,925, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra is now left with 1,67,927 active Covid-19 cases. The state reported less than 20,000 Covid-19 cases for the ninth consecutive day today.

With 2,11,042 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 3,69,07,181, the department said.

On Monday, the state has reported 10,219 COVID-19 cases, the lowest after March 9 this year, and 154 fatalities.

Mumbai reported 673 fresh cases and 7 deaths, taking the total count to 7,13,002 and the toll to 15,073.

The state capital has reported its lowest single-day death count after March 28, when eight patients had succumbed to the infection.

The wider Mumbai division, which consists of the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,022 new cases and 49 deaths, raising the tally to 15,52,411 and the fatality count to 28,447, the release said.

Out of the total deaths in the division, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation areas and rural parts of Palghar district reported 13 deaths each, it said.

The Nashik division reported 953 new cases, the Pune division 2,552, while the Kolhapur division added 3,614 cases, including 1,028 in Kolhapur district.

Satara district alone reported 26 deaths due to COVID-19 out of 59 registered in the Pune division.

The Kolhapur divisions fatality count went up by 96, of which 28 and 27 came from rural parts of Kolhapur and Ratnagiri districts, respectively, the release said.

The Aurangabad division registered 246 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the Latur division 377, the Akola division 751, while the Nagpur division added 376 infections.

