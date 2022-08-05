Maharashtra sees 12 COVID deaths in past 2 days1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 11:02 PM IST
On Friday, Maharashtra saw 5 COVID deaths, while 7 fatalities were recorded on Thursday
On Friday, Maharashtra saw 5 COVID deaths, while 7 fatalities were recorded on Thursday
Listen to this article
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,024 COVID-19 cases and five deaths linked to the infection, which took the tally to 80,55,989 and the toll to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.