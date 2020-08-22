With 14,492 more Covid-19 patients getting reported in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed its biggest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases on Saturday. The number of new cases is the same as recorded only two days ago.

With this, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 6,71,942, the health bulletin stated.

Along with that, the death toll also rose by 297 to 21,995. The case fatality rate is at 3.27%.

On August 20, the state had seen a record rise of 14,492 in the cases of the viral infection.

There are 1,69,516 active cases as 4,80,114 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state. The recovery rate stands at 71.45%.

In Mumbai, 1,134 new cases and 32 deaths were reported on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose 1,35,362 and death toll reached 7,388.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,301, the official said.

Pune city reported 1,581 new cases along with 40 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 87,862 and death toll is 2,289, the official said.

So far 35,66,288 tests have been carried out in the state.

Amid the pandemic, the grand celebrations of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi have started today. the festival began on Saturday under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, with devotees restricting celebrations to their homes and using online platforms to get 'darshan' of the Lord at temples, amid strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed by governments.

The festival, which begins with grand processions and collective prayers at decked up pandals, this year lacked its usual pomp and show, with the Centre and state governments restricting mass gatherings and movement in the wake of the pandemic.

The Maharashtra government in its guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations has said that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols.

It also said that the height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households should be limited to four feet and two feet, respectively, this year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via