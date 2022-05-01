Maharashtra witnessed 169 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's overall count to 78,77,901, the health department said on Sunday. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843.

Currently, there are 995 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the health department said. Earlier on Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.

Around 172 Covid-19 patients reported recovery during the day and till now a total of 77,29,063 patients have recuperated from the infection in the state.

Of the 169 new coronavirus infections, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections. Pune division - which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts - recorded 37 new cases.

The state's Covid-19 recovery rate is now 98.11%, while the death rate is 1.87%.

With 24,165 new Covid-19 tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested till now in the state surged to 8,02,12,310.

