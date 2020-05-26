Maharashtra sees 2,091 new Covid-19 cases, record 97 deaths in last 24 hours

With 2,091 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count today breached 54,000-mark. The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 54,758, according to the state health department.

With 97 more fatalities reported in the state, the death toll also rose to 1,792 today, it said. This is the highest single-day death toll the state recorded since the pandemic.

Along with that, as many as 1,168 patients got discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease today, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 16,954.

There are currently 36,004 active cases in the state.

Of these fresh cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,002 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the city to 32,791. The death toll also increased to 1,065 after 39 more fatalities were reported in Mumbai today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of patients discharged after full recovery from the highly contagious disease increased to 8,814 after 410 more patients recovered today, it said.

Moreover, out of 39 deaths, 25 patients had co-morbidities. 28 patients were male and 11 were female. Four deaths reported since Monday were below 40 years of age, 12 above 60 years of age and 23 patients were between 40 and 60 years of age.

On Sunday, the state recorded the biggest jump in the number of new cases in a single day with 3,041 new coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.4 lakh today after 6,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 145,380, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,167 after 146 more fatalities were reported in the country since Monday.

