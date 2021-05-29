Maharashtra on Saturday reported as many as 20,295 new COVID cases taking the cumulative total to 57,13, 215, state health bulletin stated. Currently, the active cases stands a2,76,573. The state also reported 443 death in the last 24 hours.

With 31,964 discharges reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries reached 53,39,838.

With 2,58,799 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 3,46,08,985, it said. The positivity rate stands at 16.51%, while the recovery rate is 93.46%.

State capital Mumbai reported 1048 new COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 704509. Active number of cases touched 27,617.

Also, with 25 deaths, the death toll reached 14, 833. The city also reported 1,359 discharges taking the recovery total to 6,59,899.

In the wider Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, 2,968 more people tested positive for the infection, while 59 patients died including 15 from Raigad district.

The caseload in the Mumbai division now stands at 15,27,345 and the death toll is 27,583, it said.

On Friday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that the lockdown-like restrictions in the state have been extended for the next two weeks. A fresh set of guidelines, however, will be issued on 1 June, Tope said.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said on Friday, "As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days' extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on 1 June."

Tope has said that the recovery rate in the state has reached 93%. "In yesterday's Cabinet meeting, it was discussed that lockdown should be extended for 15 days but relaxations can be given in districts where cases have gone down, the final decision will be announced soon," the Maharashtra minister said earlier.

The ongoing coronavirus curbs in Maharashtra will be in place till 1 June. The state is under lockdown-like restrictions since mid-April.

The Maharashtra health minister has also announced relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions in Pune for shops selling essential items, allowing them to operate on weekends for a certain period of time.

"Since the number of cases have come down in Pune, there was unanimity in a review meeting attended by elected representatives today that relaxation can be given on Saturday and Sunday to shops selling essential items," he said while speaking to reporters today.

(With inputs from agencies)













