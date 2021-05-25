Maharashtra registered 24,136 new Covid-19 cases, 601 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 56,26,155 and 90,349 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin.

This is the sixth successive day that the daily new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra remained below the 30,000-mark.

With 36,176 Covid-19 patients getting discharged in a day, Maharashtra's overall count of recoveries rose to 52,18,768, leaving the state with 3,14,368 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,037 new Covid-19 cases today that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection and 1,427 recovered from it, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,708 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,55,425, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 94%, while the doubling rate has improved to 345 days, he said, adding that the city is now left with 27,649 active cases.

As per the BMC's report, at least 20,990 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the cumulative figure of testing to 61,14,937.

The city's largest slum area Dharavi reported only seven fresh cases, the report stated. There are 44 active containment zones in the city at present and while 206 buildings are sealed, it was stated.

Maharashtra minister on lifting Covid-19 curbs

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh has cautioned against lifting coronavirus-induced curbs without completing vaccination of half the adult population in the state.

He said lifting curbs without inoculating 50% of the adult population against Covid-19 in Maharashtra, where lockdown-like restrictions are in place till June 1, may lead to a fresh wave of the infection.

Speaking to reporters, Shaikh said, “It would be an invitation for (a fresh) coronavirus outbreak if lockdown is lifted without completing the inoculation of half the population in Mumbai and the state. The state cabinet is still mulling over how to introduce relaxations to provide some relief to traders and businesspersons."

“The state COVID-19 task force is going to discuss all the aspects at its review meetings. The state is mulling over giving priority to certain shops to operate...which services should be preferred over others... shops with air conditioning should be allowed or not among other issues," he said.

A final decision will be taken after a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing situation, the minister said. Since last month, the state, worst-affected by the pandemic in the country, is under a slew of curbs enforced to check the spread of coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.