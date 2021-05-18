Maharashtra recorded 28,438 daily new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the count to 54,33,506, the state health department said.

According to a health department statement, 679 Covid-19 deaths were also reported, which took the number of fatalities due to respiratory infection to 83,777.

The statement said 52,898 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 49,27,480.

The coronavirus recovery rate of the state stood at 90.69%, while the death rate was 1.54%.

The state is now left with 4,19,727 active cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state plunged below the 30,000-mark with the state reporting 26,616 new infections. This was the lowest single-day count since 30 March when the state had reported 27,918 infections.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai recorded 953 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,90,889, while 44 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,352, it said.

In Maha, Mucormycosis treatment will be covered under govt insurance schemes

Patients of mucormycosis, a fungal infection mostly seen in Covid-19 survivors, will be covered by government health insurance schemes PMJAY and MJPJAY, the Maharashtra government said today.

The disease will be treated under the state's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and the central Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana where a family gets health cover of up to ₹1.50 lakh, said a government resolution (GR).

The GR said that 11 surgical packages and eight medical packages will be offered for mucormycosis patients.

Additionally, the State Assurance Society will bear a cost of up to ₹five lakh, the order said.

"Anti-fungal medicines are costly and currently there is a shortage. Every district's civil surgeon will manage the stock availability and its distribution," said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

The GR indicated that mucormycosis infections had become a serious concern.

Tope had said earlier that there were around 1,500 cases in the state.

As per government sources, at least 52 persons have died of mucormycosis in the state since the outbreak of coronavirus last year.





