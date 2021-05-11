The city also saw 6,082 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovered cases to 6,23,080.
Mumbai now has 41,102 active cases.
Maha to hold off vaccination for 18-44 age group
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the state government is considering holding off the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to a shortage of vaccine doses.
The vaccine doses currently available with the state will instead be used to vaccinate people of 45 years and above as administering the second jab of these people is a priority, he said.
Speaking to media persons, Tope said, "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we are considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that will be used for 45 years and above group now. Administering the second dose is a priority."
"Mucormycosis patients will be treated for free under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Over 2,000 cases have been reported and 8 people have died of this infection in the state so far. We are making special wards for these patients," he said.
The state health minister said that the decision over the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
