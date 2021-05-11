The number of daily Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose above 40,000 to 40,956 on Tuesday, a day after dropping below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday.

Maharashtra's overall caseload now stands at 51,79,929 while 793 fatalities pushed the toll 77,191, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 71,966 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the count of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 45,41,391, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 5,58,996 active Covid-19 cases.

The state had reported 39,544 cases on 31 March. The state had reported 54,022 cases on 7 May, 53,605 on 8 May and 48,401 on 9 May.

Mumbai saw 1,717 new cases, taking the tally to 6,79,986 while with 51 deaths, the overall fatality count stood at 13,942, the health department said.

For the second day in a row, the spike in cases in India's financial capital remained below 2,000. This was also a significant fall from its record spike of 11,163 cases on 4 April.

On Monday, the city had recorded 1,794 new infections and 74 deaths.

The city also saw 6,082 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovered cases to 6,23,080.

Mumbai now has 41,102 active cases.

Maha to hold off vaccination for 18-44 age group

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the state government is considering holding off the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

The vaccine doses currently available with the state will instead be used to vaccinate people of 45 years and above as administering the second jab of these people is a priority, he said.

Speaking to media persons, Tope said, "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we are considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that will be used for 45 years and above group now. Administering the second dose is a priority."

"Mucormycosis patients will be treated for free under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Over 2,000 cases have been reported and 8 people have died of this infection in the state so far. We are making special wards for these patients," he said.

The state health minister said that the decision over the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

