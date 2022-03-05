Maharashtra sees 535 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra sees 535 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 07:45 PM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 535 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With the fresh cases, the total tally in the state has surged to 78,68,451.
On Friday, the state recorded 525 new coronavirus cases and nine pandemic-related deaths.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 65 new coronavirus and there has been no Covid death reported for ninth day in a row.
10 people died due the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82%.
A total of 963 patients were recovered or discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 77,16,674 and the recovery rate currently is at 98.07%.
Of the total fresh cases reported in the state today, 454 patients were found to be infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Till date, a total of 5,665 patients have been infected with the Omicron variant.
The total active cases in the state stood at 4,038.
