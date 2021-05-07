A large number of coronavirus cases are being reported in rural areas, officials said.
Maha Health Min asks govt for more vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today requested the Central Government for more Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir injections, in wake of the prevailing situation of the pandemic.
"We need 1700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. We urge the Central government to provide us the required oxygen. We received 9 lakh vaccines two days back and 8 lakh vaccines have been administered so far. We request the Centre to provide us vaccines in a large number," said Tope while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.
"Almost 4 lakh people of 45 years and above are waiting for their second dose. There is no supply of Covaxin and if we don't get the supply, we have to transfer vaccines allotted to 18-44 years to 45 years and above age group," he added.
Tope said that the state government started import of 3 lakh Remedesivir after getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India.
"We have started import of 3 lakh Remedesivir after getting permission from Drugs Controller General of India. We are not receiving the allotted amount of Remdesivir injections from the Centre. We have got 52,000 Remdesivir injections from US aid through Centre," he informed.
