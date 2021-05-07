Maharashtra on Friday reported 54,022 new Covid-19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,96,758, while 898 more deaths pushed the toll to 74,413, the state health department said.

On Thursday the state had reported 62,194 Covid-19 cases.

The state now has 6,54,788 active Covid-19 cases. In addition, 37,386 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recovered cases to 42,65,326.

As many as 2,68,912 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 2,89,30,580.

Out of 898 deaths, 385 occurred in the last 48 hours and 199 in the last week while the rest had taken place even before that but were added to the tally now.

State capital Mumbai reported 3,040 new Covid-19 cases and 71 fresh fatalities. In the larger Mumbai division, 13 patients each died in Panvel city, Thane city and Mira Bhayandar township.

The Mumbai division overall reported 8,335 new cases and 149 deaths during the day.

This increased the region's caseload to 14,32,428 and the fatality count to 24,445.

A large number of coronavirus cases are being reported in rural areas, officials said.

Maha Health Min asks govt for more vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today requested the Central Government for more Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir injections, in wake of the prevailing situation of the pandemic.

"We need 1700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. We urge the Central government to provide us the required oxygen. We received 9 lakh vaccines two days back and 8 lakh vaccines have been administered so far. We request the Centre to provide us vaccines in a large number," said Tope while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

"Almost 4 lakh people of 45 years and above are waiting for their second dose. There is no supply of Covaxin and if we don't get the supply, we have to transfer vaccines allotted to 18-44 years to 45 years and above age group," he added.

Tope said that the state government started import of 3 lakh Remedesivir after getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India.

"We have started import of 3 lakh Remedesivir after getting permission from Drugs Controller General of India. We are not receiving the allotted amount of Remdesivir injections from the Centre. We have got 52,000 Remdesivir injections from US aid through Centre," he informed.

