Maharashtra , the worst affected state in the country in terms of Covid-19 cases, has reported 61,695 new Covid-19 cases and 349 deaths on Thursday, as per the state health bulletin.

Maharashtra's caseload has now reached 36,39,855 and the death toll has touched 59,153. As on Thursday, Maharashtra has 6,20,060 active cases.

In addition to this, 53,335 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovered number of cases to 29,59,056.

Today's number of fresh cases is quite higher than yesterday's count of 58,952. The case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.63%.

Out of 2,30,36,652 laboratory samples, 36,39,855 have tested positive (15.8%) for Covid-19 until on Wednesday.

At present, Maharashtra has 35,87,478 people in home quarantine and 27,273 people are in institutional quarantine.

Active Covid cases in Maha to double in 15 days: Thackeray to Modi

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is expected to double in the next 15 days, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The state’s active caseload will reach 11.9 lakh by April 30, from the current 5.64 lakh, Thackeray said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter sent on Wednesday also said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Thackeray also sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

