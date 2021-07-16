Maharashtra reported 7,761 new cases of novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours. The state saw 167 deaths during the day due to Covid-19, taking the case fatality rate to 2.04 per cent. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 61,97,018 and the cumulative death toll due to the virus at 1,26,727.

Of 4,50,39,617 laboratory samples tested in the state so far, 13.76 per cent have tested positive for coronavirus.

Maharashtra reported 13,452 recoveries from Covid-19 on Friday, as per a bulletin by state public health department, taking the overall tally to 59,65,644. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 96.27 per cent.

As of now there are 1,01,337 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the bulletin showed. Currently there are 5,85,967 patients in home quarantine, whereas 4,576 are in institutional quarantine.

On Friday, state capital Mumbai recorded 446 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of discharged Covid-19 patients during this period was 470, higher than the new infection in the city.

The city has seen 7,30,234 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which, 7,05,234 patients have recovered, taking the overall recovery rate to 96 per cent. The city has seen 15,678 deaths so far due to the pandemic.

As of now, there are 6,973 active Covid-19 patients in Mumbai. Doubling rate stands at 951 days. Case growth rate between July and July 15 stands at 0.07 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics