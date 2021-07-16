Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra sees 7,761 new Covid cases, 167 deaths; Mumbai posts 446 fresh cases

Maharashtra sees 7,761 new Covid cases, 167 deaths; Mumbai posts 446 fresh cases

Premium
Beneficiaries in the 45 years and above age group await their turn to get Covid vaccine in Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Maharashtra reported 13,452 recoveries from Covid-19 during the day, taking the overall tally to 59,65,644
  • The recovery rate in state is 96.27 per cent

Maharashtra reported 7,761 new cases of novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours. The state saw 167 deaths during the day due to Covid-19, taking the case fatality rate to 2.04 per cent. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 61,97,018 and the cumulative death toll due to the virus at 1,26,727.

Maharashtra reported 7,761 new cases of novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours. The state saw 167 deaths during the day due to Covid-19, taking the case fatality rate to 2.04 per cent. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 61,97,018 and the cumulative death toll due to the virus at 1,26,727.

Of 4,50,39,617 laboratory samples tested in the state so far, 13.76 per cent have tested positive for coronavirus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Of 4,50,39,617 laboratory samples tested in the state so far, 13.76 per cent have tested positive for coronavirus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Maharashtra reported 13,452 recoveries from Covid-19 on Friday, as per a bulletin by state public health department, taking the overall tally to 59,65,644. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 96.27 per cent.

As of now there are 1,01,337 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the bulletin showed. Currently there are 5,85,967 patients in home quarantine, whereas 4,576 are in institutional quarantine.

On Friday, state capital Mumbai recorded 446 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of discharged Covid-19 patients during this period was 470, higher than the new infection in the city.

The city has seen 7,30,234 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which, 7,05,234 patients have recovered, taking the overall recovery rate to 96 per cent. The city has seen 15,678 deaths so far due to the pandemic.

As of now, there are 6,973 active Covid-19 patients in Mumbai. Doubling rate stands at 951 days. Case growth rate between July and July 15 stands at 0.07 per cent.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!