Maharashtra sees 8,085 new Covid cases, 231 deaths; Mumbai daily count at 556

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,085 new Covid cases and 231 fatalities, taking its caseload to 60,51,633 and death toll to 1,21,804, the health department said in a release.

As many as 8,623 patients were recovered from hospitals in the 24 hours since Monday evening, pushing the number of recovered patients to 58,09,548. Maharashtra's recovery rate stood at 96%, while the death rate stood at 2.01%. The positivity rate in the state is 14.62%.

At present, 6,21,377 people are in the home quarantine and 3,584 in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra has a total of 1,17,098 active Covid cases in the state to date.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally to 7,21,516, while its death toll increased to 15,426 with 12 new fatalities.

As many as 281 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, taking the western Maharashtra city's infection tally to 4,93,806 while its death toll remained unchanged at 8,165 as no fatality reported.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 12, 208, 42, 11 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,51,633, New cases 8,085, Total deaths 1,21,804, Total recoveries 58,09,548, Active cases 1,17,098, Total tests conducted 4,13, 98,501.

(With PTI inputs)

