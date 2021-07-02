Maharashtra recorded 8,753 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while 156 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus during the day. This was 442 fewer cases and nearly 100 less fatalities as compared to Thursday, when the state had recorded 9,195 infections and 252 deaths. So far, Maharashtra has seen 60,79,352 Covid-19 cases and 1,22,353 deaths in total.

A total of 8,385 patients were discharged from state's hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 58,36,920. Currently, Maharashtra has 1,16,867 Covid-19 patients under treatment.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 96.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

Of the 4,20,96,506 COVID-19 tests conducted in Maharashtra so far, 60,79,352 have come out positive, indicating a positivity rate of 14.44 per cent.

Currently 6,24,745 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 in institutional quarantine across the state.

State capital Mumbai recorded 673 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 7,23,551 in the city. The financial capital of India recorded 27 deaths in the past 25 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 15,499 after 27 patients succumbed to the infection.

