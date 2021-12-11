MUMBAI : Maharashtra government on Saturday said that no new cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron was detected.

The state had a total of 17 cases, of which seven patients have been discharged from hospital following recovery.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases in India. The total number of cases of the new variant reported in India on Saturday was thirty three.

Seven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus infection had been reported from Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17. Three of the cases were reported from Mumbai and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Four of the seven patients with Omicron are fully vaccinated, said state Health Department officials.

Of the remaining three patients, one has received a single vaccine dose, one is not vaccinated and the third patient is three-and-a-half years old, is not eligible for the vaccine yet and remains symptomatic.

Four patients are asymptomatic while three have mild symptoms.

The one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district of Maharashtra, was discharged on Saturday, after she recovered from the infection.

Alarmed by the rising cases of Omicron variant, Mumbai has imposed fresh restrictions within the city limit and banned large gatherings.

As per the updates, the restrictions were imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days.

The state reported 807 new Covid cases on Saturday taking the total number of active cases to 6,452.

The state also logged in 869 recoveries taking the total number to 64,91,805.

Maharashtra reported 807 new COVID cases, 869 recoveries, and 20 deaths today



Active case: 6,452

Total recoveries: 64,91,805

Death toll: 1,41,243 pic.twitter.com/SHqnPnNrbQ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

According to the official statement the state reported 20 deaths on Saturday, thereby taking the total death count to 1,41,243.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics