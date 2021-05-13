Maharashtra on Thursday reported a decline in the state's new Covid-19 caseload. The state reported 42,582 new Covid-19 cases on May 13 as against 46,781 cases reported on May 12.

However, the daily deaths due to coronavirus saw an increase on Thursday in the state. Maharashtra reported 850 deaths in 24 hours, while yesterday it had registered 816 deaths. The state fatality rate stood at 1.5% on Thursday.

Maharashtra reported 54,535 recoveries, with this the state's cumulative recoveries have jumped to 46,54,731, having an 88.34% recovery rate.

The state's health department said that out of 3,05,51,356 laboratory samples 52,69,292 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today.

Currently, 35,02,630 people are in-home quarantine and 28,847 people are in the institutional quarantine, the state's health department added.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai also witnessed a dip in its daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

A day after reporting 2,116 coronavirus-positive cases, Mumbai's daily case count dipped below 2,000. The city recorded 1,946 new cases during the day, which took its caseload to 6,84,048, while the fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,076.

It is the third time this week that Mumbai's daily infection count has remained below the 2,000-mark.

However, the city's municipal corporation noted a decline in daily testing in 24 hours. Mumbai conducted roughly 30,000 tests on May 13 as against 33,500 tests on May 12.

Mumbai reported 68 deaths in one day, 40 had co-morbidities. While 39 of them were above 60 years of age, seven others were below 40 years of age, it added.

In the last 13 days, the COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai have remained in the range of 51 to 90.

