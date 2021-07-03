Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 153 fatalities while 8,395 patients recovered, the state Health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724, it said in a statement.

The count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 58,45,315, leaving the state with 1,17,575 active cases. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 96 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

With 2,24,374 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 4,23,20,880, the department said.

Mumbai reported 571 new cases and 21 deaths, which raised the total count of infections to 7,24,122 and the death toll to 15,520, it said. Mumbai division added 1,822 cases and 65 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 16,01,128 and the fatalities to 32,250.

Nashik division reported 617 new cases including 379 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 3,092 cases including 919 in Satara district and 779 in Pune city, the department said.

Kolhapur division reported 3,423 fresh cases including 1,289 in Kolhapur district. Aurangabad division reported 145 cases, Latur division 210, Akola division 92 and Nagpur division 88, it stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics