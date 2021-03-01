OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra sees a dip in daily COVID-19 tally: 6,397 fresh cases in 24 hours

After recording over 8,000 cases for the last five days, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in its COVID-19 tally on Monday. At least 6,397 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active coronavirus patients in the state increased to 77,618.

Coronavirus took 30 lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state increased to 52,184.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Devotees gather outside Siddhivinayak temple amid Covid restrictions

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
A health worker administers a vaccine to a senior citizen

Covid-19 vaccination update: SC judges to get first shot today, over 25 lakh registrations on Co-WIN

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

Balancing development and climate action

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST
Old or scrap batteries are taxed at 18 per cent, while new or fresh batteries are taxed at 28 per cent under goods and services tax

GST officers arrest UP resident for defrauding exchequer 13.76 crore

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The fresh cases have been on a sharp rise since middle of February.

As many as 5,754 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients increased to 20,30,458, according to the health bulletin.

Expressing his disinterest in imposing the lockdown in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something." Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Western Railways in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a total fine of 5.97 lakh during February. As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined after they were caught without face masks in public spaces. With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of 75,200 in fines.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout