Maharashtra sees a dip in daily COVID-19 tally: 6,397 fresh cases in 24 hours

After recording over 8,000 cases for the last five days, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in its COVID-19 tally on Monday. At least 6,397 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active coronavirus patients in the state increased to 77,618.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The fresh cases have been on a sharp rise since middle of February.

As many as 5,754 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients increased to 20,30,458, according to the health bulletin.

Expressing his disinterest in imposing the lockdown in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something." Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Western Railways in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a total fine of ₹5.97 lakh during February. As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined after they were caught without face masks in public spaces. With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of ₹75,200 in fines.

