The biggest share of new cases was once again reported from Mumbai, where 1,702 people tested positive
As many as 2,813 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Thursday. In addition to this, one patient succumbed to the disease.