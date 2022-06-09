As many as 2,813 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Thursday. In addition to this, one patient succumbed to the disease.

The biggest share of new cases was once again reported from Mumbai, where 1,702 people tested positive. The lone death in the state was also recorded from the metropolis.

With this, Maharashtra's caseload rose to 79,01,628, and the death toll has reached 1,47,867. The number of active cases stands at 11,571 after 1,047 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 77,42,190.

Mumbai has the most number of active cases too, at 7,998, followed by Thane (1,984), Raigad (319) and Palghar (239).

The daily rise in the state's coronavirus infections was the highest since 15 February, when 2,831 cases were detected.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 2,701 new cases and zero fatalities.

Centre monitoring spike

Meanwhile, officials said earlier in the day that the Union health ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka and has asked them to follow the five-fold strategy and amp-up testing.

The Ministry has also asked the States to monitor clusters of new Covid cases and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, reported news agency ANI.

Recently, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the officials of five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu – to closely monitor emerging clusters, maintain an adequate number of testing and send samples from infected individuals for genome sequencing.

"There are few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases indicating the possibility of a localised spread of infection. There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," read the letter.

India on Thursday witnessed another jump in the daily Covid cases as the country reported 7,240 infections