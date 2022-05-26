Maharashtra sees biggest Covid-19 jump in nearly 50 days; most cases in Mumbai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 511 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, the state health department said on Thursday.
Mumbai saw the most number of new cases in the state at 350.
This is the biggest jump in daily infections recorded in Maharashtra since 5 March when the state had witnessed 535 cases.
In addition to this, one more person lost their life to the disease in the last 24 hours. This has taken the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra to 78,84,329 and the toll has reached 1,47,858.
There are 2,361 active cases in the state at present, according to the health department. Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia districts do not have any active case.
The only fatality in the state was reported from Beed. The case fatality rate stands at 1.87%.
Further, a total of 324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of patients to 77,34,110. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.09%.
The health department said that 27,541 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count of the state to 8,08,13,346.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people of the state not to lower their guard against Covid-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.
Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet, he said.
"Mask and vaccination are necessary. At present 92.27% of the people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further," said the CM.
