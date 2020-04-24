India's COVID-19 count witnessed the sharpest hike as 1,684 people tested for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours. With this record number of fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has reached 23,077. The death toll also crossed 700-mark today. Coronavirus claimed 37 lives in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India, saw an explosion of coronavirus cases on Thursday. As many as 778 people confirmed with COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours — highest spike in a single — taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 6,430. The coronavirus has killed 283 people in the state, the highest in any state.

Mumbai alone recorded nearly 500 fresh cases on Thursday. The financial capital of India accounted for 4,203 coronavirus cases. Nine more people succumbed to disease on Thursday, bringing the death toll in the city to 168. At least 473 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. At present, the city has 3,593 active coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad diagnosed positive for COVID-19 infection, news agency PTI reported. Three employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) confirmed positive for COVID-19 infection on Thursday. In the wake of coronavirus, BEST is providing emergency transportation to essential workers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Pune reported 963 coronavirus patients. The death toll in the city has climbed to 67. Nashik division had 184 positive cases and 16 COVID-19 deaths. Nagpur division witnessed 103 patients and just one casualty.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the health authorities in Mumbai and Pune — the worst-hit Covid-19 hotspots — to take measures to contain virus spread.

The state will soon start conducting 75,000 rapid tests, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. "We have also decided to use Hydroxychloroquine as a precautionary measure in some pockets like Dharavi of Mumbai," he said.

Several others states in India also saw a hike in coronavirus cases on Thursday. Gujarat has recorded over 200 fresh coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. Delhi also witnessed a sharpest rise in cases as 128 people tested positive for COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh registered biggest single-day spike in cases with 80 people testing positive for COVID-19.









