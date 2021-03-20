Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year, a health official said.

The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,49,147.

With 92 fatalities, death toll reached53,300, the official said.

On Saturday, 13,588 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 22,03,553. There are 1,91,006 active cases now.

On Friday, Maharashtra had set a new record of daily rise with 25,681 new infections being reported.





The Union health ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22 per cent of India's total active caseload, with Maharashtra contributing to 62 per cent of such cases, while Kerala and Punjab account for 8.83 per cent and 5.36 per cent of active cases respectively.

In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Also over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.

As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received vaccine shots on Friday, raising the tally to 40,96,898.

The state also administered second dose of the vaccine to 13,454 healthcare workers and 22,142 frontline workers on Friday.

Altogether 8,91,881 healthcare workers and 6,12,627 frontline staff have received their first dose and 4,11,500 healthcare and 1,42,588 frontline workers have taken their second shot so far.

As many as 3,47,197 people with co-morbidities in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 16,91,165 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far.









