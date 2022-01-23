As many as 40,805 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, a dip of nearly 6,000 infections or 12% when compared to the day before, said the state health department on Sunday.

Out of the total, Mumbai detected 2,550 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,33,915 and toll to 16,535. Mumbai division, which comprises adjoining districts, saw 6,665 cases and 21 deaths.

The cumulative case tally in the state stands at 7,507,225.

In addition to this, 44 patients succumbed to the disease in the same duration, as against 48 on Saturday. With this, the fatality rate in the state has reached 1.89%. The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 1,42,115.

A total of 27,377 were discharged since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 70,67,955 and the recovery rate to 94.15%. There are 2,93,305 active cases in Maharashtra currently.

The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was recorded at 21% after 1,95,256 samples were tested.

Meanwhile, the Omicron case count remained unchanged at 2,759. Of the total people found infected with Omicron in the state, as many as 1437 people were discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

School reopening

Schools for all classes are set to reopen in Maharashtra from Monday.

In view of this, state cabinet minister Aditya Thackrey on Sunday said that parents should make their own decisions regarding sending their children to schools and do so only if they feel it is safe to do so.

"Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe," said Thackrey.

Schools were shut last month after a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

