Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed a dip in daily novel coronavirus cases count as the state reported over 27,000 infections in the last 24 hours as against over 31,000 cases recorded on 29 March.

With 27,918 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the state tally has now reached 27,73,436.

Maharashtra had reported over its highest-ever single-day spike with 40,414 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 28 March. However, the numbers dipped to 31,643 on Monday on account of reduced testing because of Holi holiday, as per data.

Maharashtra has been conducting more than 1.50 lakh tests every day on average for the detection of coronavirus positive cases.

On Monday, the state conducted 1,36,848 tests against 1,65,591 samples that were tested on Sunday.

With 139 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,422, it said.

In Maharashtra, 23,820 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,53,307. The recovery rate is at 85.71%.

The state is now left with 3,40,542 active cases, the department added. Case fatality rate is at 1.96%.

Of these cases, Mumbai reported 4,758 cases today, taking the total tally of Covid-19 positives in the city to 4,09,320.





Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official said on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections surge across several states, "especially in Maharashtra and Punjab."

"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said in a routine press briefing, adding, "it is a huge cause for worry."

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a high surge in daily cases accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Amid Covid-19 surge, the Health Ministry also listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active COvid-19 cases. these districts include Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

"There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a routine briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via