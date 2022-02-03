Maharashtra sees dip in daily Covid count, 15,252 fresh cases in 24 hours

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded dip in its daily Covid cases with 15,252 new infections in 24 hours. Also, the state did not detect any new case of Omicron variant, which is driving the third wave in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With today's infections, the total caseload rose to 77,68,800 in the state.

Maharashtra had recorded 18,067 cases and 79 fatalities on Wednesday.

Pune recorded highest number of cases at 2,156, followed by Nagpur (1,420), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,012), Mumbai (834) and Nashik (474).

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 4,758 new cases, Nagpur 3,292, Mumbai 2,037, Aurangabad 946, Akola 831, Latur 776 and Kolhapur 659.

Of 75 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, Pune circle recorded 26 deaths, Mumbai 24, Nashik 11, Latur eight, Kolhapur four and Akola two deaths. Nagpur and Aurangabad circles did not record any fatalities.

