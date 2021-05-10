Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases as the state reported 37,236 new cases in 24 hours.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 48,401 fresh Covid-19 cases.

The state also reported a decline in daily deaths on Monday. In 24 hours span, Maharashtra's fatalities stood at 549 as against 572 on Sunday.

The state reported 61,607 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far, 44,69,426 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery. the state's recovery rate stood at 86.97% on Monday.

At present, the coronavirus caseload of Maharashtra stands at 51,38,973.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai also saw a dip in its daily coronavirus caseload. As per the data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 1,794 cases and 74 deaths in just 24 hours.

In Mumbai, there are a total of 45,534 active cases and 61,69,98 recoveries as of May 10.

Mumbai's recovery rate has improved to 91% as the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases between May 3 and May 9 stood at 0.41%. Moreover, the active containment zones in the city have been reduced to 87. A few days ago Mumbai has more than 100 containment zones. The city has 2,997 ICU beds, 1,521 ventilator beds, and 12,855 oxygen beds.

Maharashtra conducted 2,96,31,127 Covid-19 tests, till now, out of which 51,38,973 have been tested positive. The state's positivity rate stands at 17.345.

Currently, 36,70,320 people are under home quarantine and 26,664 people are under institutional quarantine.

