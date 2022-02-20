Maharashtra on Sunday reported further decline in its daily Covid cases with less than 1,500 cases in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 3,375 recoveries that brought down the number of active cases to 16,422.

Today, Maharashtra reported 1,437 fresh cases and six deaths, taking the state's tally to 78,58,431 and the toll to 1,43,582.

For the last few days, Covid cases have been coming down in the state.

Maharashtra had recorded 1,635 cases on Saturday, 2,068 on Friday and 2,797 on Thursday.

Mumbai reported 167 cases and no death, which increased the tally to 10,54,643 and kept the toll at 16,687.

Mumbai region saw 293 cases and two deaths. The total cases now stand at 22,27,506 and the fatality count is 36,856. Nashik region reported 257 cases, Pune division 522, Kolhapur division 87, Aurangabad division 49, Latur division 47, Akola division 55 and Nagpur division 127.

Omicron tally in Maharashtra stood at 4,456, of which 3,986 had already been discharged.

