MUMBAI : Maharashtra 's fresh Covid-19 cases declined further on Sunday, when the state reported 782 new cases, taking the total tally to 78,65,298.

The state also logged two Covid-19 related deaths, in Navi Mumbai and Solapur, thereby pushing the toll to 1,43,697, an official said.

Maharashtra on Saturday had reported slight dip in its daily Covid numbers with 893 new cases with positivity rate at 1.12%.

So far, 77,10,376 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,361 who recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged in the past twenty four hours.

This took Maharashtra's active Covid case tally to 7,228 cases, the official bulletin said.

With 80,275 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 7,78,24,854, an official added.

He said the Omicron tally in Maharashtra stood at 4,629, with 4,456 people already having been discharged post recovery.

Mumbai city reported 103 cases, taking the tally to 10,55,481, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691, whereas Mumbai region saw its tally rise by 185 to touch 22,29,032 and toll by one to reach 36,874.

Data from the state health department showed Nashik division reported 141 cases , Pune division 276, Kolhapur division 21, Aurangabad division 10, Latur division 18, Akola division 47 and Nagpur division 84.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 78,65,298; Deaths 1,43,697; Recoveries 77,10,376; Active 7,228; Total tests 7,78,24,854; Tests today 80,275.

