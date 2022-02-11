Maharashtra sees further dip in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai logs 367 infections

Maharashtra sees further dip in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai logs 367 infections1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,35,088 and the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 in Maharashtra
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,35,088 and the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 in Maharashtra
As many as 5,455 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.
As many as 5,455 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.
In addition to this, 63 people succumbed to the disease.
In addition to this, 63 people succumbed to the disease.
The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,35,088 and the death toll climbed to 1,43,355.
The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,35,088 and the death toll climbed to 1,43,355.
Of the total, Mumbai contributed 367 cases and two deaths. So far, the city has logged 10,52,495 infections and 16,679 deaths.
Of the total, Mumbai contributed 367 cases and two deaths. So far, the city has logged 10,52,495 infections and 16,679 deaths.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!