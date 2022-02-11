Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra sees further dip in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai logs 367 infections

Maharashtra sees further dip in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai logs 367 infections

A health worker wearing protective gear collects swab samples for the Covid-19 test
1 min read . 07:19 PM IST Livemint

The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,35,088 and the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 in Maharashtra

As many as 5,455 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

In addition to this, 63 people succumbed to the disease.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,35,088 and the death toll climbed to 1,43,355.

Of the total, Mumbai contributed 367 cases and two deaths. So far, the city has logged 10,52,495 infections and 16,679 deaths.

