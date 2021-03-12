Several restrictions will come into force in the Nanded district of Maharashtra from today, 12 March with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said, news agency PTI reports. Collector Vipin Itankar issued an order to this effect on Thursday.

As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm only.

No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21.

Coaching classes shall remain closed between March 12 and 21.

Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21.

Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period, the order said.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374, a health official said. Nagpur city recorded the highest 1,701 new cases, followed by 1,514 cases in Pune and 1,509 in Mumbai city.

The Union Health Ministry has expressed concerns over the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. "We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Echoing a similar remark, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said that Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend.

"The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking & tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav has said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, a complete lockdown has been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via