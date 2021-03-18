As Maharashtra struggles with an explosion of novel coronavirus cases, the state's situation became grimmer on Thursday as it recorded more than 25,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours. Mumbai also recorded the highest ever daily count of 2,788 cases.

On Wednesday, the state had reported a spike of more than 23,000 new cases.

The state had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases.

With 25,833 infections in a single day, the state's total Covid-19 count now stands at 23,96,340.

However, virus-related fatalities saw a decline from yesterday's numbers. Today, the state recorded 58 deaths as against 84 on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 53,138. Case fatality rate stands at 2.2%.

As many as 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,75,565. Positivity rate at: 90.79%.

There are 1,66,353 active cases in the state now.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,559.

Mumbai division reported 5,190 new cases and 14 deaths.

Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,583 new cases, highest among the divisions.

With 1,21,335 tests carried out on Thursday, the state has so far tested 1,79,56,830 samples for coronavirus.

There are 8,13,211 people in home quarantine while 7,079 are in institutional quarantine.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.

On September 11 last year, the state had reported 24,886 cases, while on September 17, a total of 24,619 cases were added.

The third, fourth and fifth highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 cases on a rise across Maharashtra, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that all city residents have to work together to curb the spread of the virus and avoid the imposition of a lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," said Pednekar.

State minister Nawab Malik had also stressed the need for cooperation from people's side to control the virus.

"No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," Malik said.

Raising concern over the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said 60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra.

Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai's suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.

The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week

New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.

