Maharashtra sees highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases, tally at 33,000

Mumbai: On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 2,347 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 33,053, according to data from the state public health department.

With 63 new deaths, the death toll reached 1,198 in the state. Of the new deaths recorded on Sunday, 38 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, one in Thane, nine in Pune and six in Aurangabad.

The worst-affected was Mumbai and Thane division with a total of 25,130 cases and 811 deaths, followed by Pune that reported 4,325 cases and 224 deaths and Nashik that had 1,295 cases and 78 deaths. So far, 7,888 covid-19 patients have fully recovered in the state.

Within Mumbai, Asia’s largest slum Dharavi reported 1,242 covid-19 positive cases and 56 deaths.

In Maharashtra, 3.48 lakh people are in home quarantine and 17,638 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

As per the government’s directions, the cluster containment action plan is also being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. Presently, there are 1,516 active containment zones in the state, with 14,972 surveillance squads that have surveyed 63.83 lakh people in the state.

In the first fifteen days of May, total covid-19 tests conducted in the state grew to 8,628 laboratory tests per day, compared to 679 laboratory tests conducted per day during March. The state has been conducting 2,137 laboratory tests per 10 lakh, compared to 1,630 tests per 10 lakh population being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 90,927 while the death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 2,872, according to the Sunday figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. In past 24 hours, 4,987 new cases, the highest one-day jump, and 120 deaths were reported.

