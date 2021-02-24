In wake of a continuous surge in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has announced new coronavirus guidelines including lockdowns and night curfew across various regions in the state. Aurangabad is the latest where a night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 6 am till 8 March. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 6,218 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths. With this, the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country.

Take a look at the steps taken by the Maharashtra govt in view of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the state:

Aurangabad lockdown

During the night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8, only the essential service will be allowed. "Aurangabad has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases. There are reports of people gathering at places in large numbers and using masks very rarely. It has been decided that curfew to remain imposed from 11 pm-6 am from February 23 to March 8. Essential services are exempted," said Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Police Commissioner.

Uddhav Thackeray asks chief secretary to plan shifts at Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the state's chief secretary to draw up a plan to implement two working shifts at Mantralaya, the government's administrative headquarters.

Thackeray also asked chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to explore which government departments can run at full capacity with employees working from home, an official statement said.

Amravati lockdown

Amravati is under a week-long lockdown. On Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases saw the highest single-day spike with 926 people being detected with the infection. taking the caseload to 31,123. A curfew is imposed in Amravati Municipal Corporation and Achalpur Municipal Council limits from 8 pm on February 22 to 6 am on March 1. During this curfew, only essentials shops are allowed to open from 8 am to 3 pm, said Shailesh Naval, Collector, Amravati District.

Night curfew in Nashik

On Monday, Nashik authorities imposed a night curfew till further orders in view of the rise in COVID- 19 cases.

Nagpur

Schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till 7 March in Nagpur. The main markets will remain shut on weekends. However, hotels and restaurants can run with 50% capacity. Marriage halls will also be closed till 7 March from 25 February.

Pune

All schools and colleges in the Pune district will remain closed till February 28, said Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner Pune division on Sunday. "From 11 pm to 6 am no public movement will be allowed in the district except those involved in essential activities/work. Newspaper distributions, vegetable sellers those going to hospitals will be allowed. However unnecessary movement will be completely restricted during this period. We have taken this decision as an advance precaution,' said Rao

Yavatmal

Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown starting from Thursday night. Schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes in the Yavatmal district will remain shut till 28 February.

Meanwhile, two variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- N440K and E484K -- have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala but there is no reason to believe presently that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states, the Centre said on Tuesday.





















