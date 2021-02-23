Maharashtra sees jump in daily covid-19 count today: 6,218 new cases

The state logged over 6,000 cases for three days in a row.

According to an official statement, with 6,218 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,12,312.

With 51 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the state's fatality count rose to 51,857, the government said.

On the other hand, 5,869 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the number of persons discharged from hospitals till now to 20,05,851.

Maharashtra -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (Feb 20) and Sunday (Feb 21), respectively.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 643 on Tuesday to reach 3,20,531, a drop in the daily addition for the second day in a row, civic officials said.

The country's financial capital had recorded 900 and 760 cases respectively in the past two days, they pointed out.

Three deaths during the day took the toll to 11,449, while the discharge of 501 people increased the recovery count to 3,00,681, leaving the city with 7,536 active cases, an official said.

However, worryingly, the daily growth rate of cases rose from 0.17 per cent on Thursday to 0.23 per cent on Tuesday, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 305 days now, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed.

With 17,489 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 31,64,211, civic officials added.

Meanwhile, Thane has reported 479 new cases ofcoronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,204,an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five more people died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,243, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district stands at 2.40 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, two variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- N440K and E484K -- have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala but there is no reason to believe presently on the that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states, the Centre said on Tuesday.

