Maharashtra on Sunday reported its lowest single-day rise of Covid-19 cases since April 2020, according to the data updated by state health department.

The state saw 362 new positive cases, taking the overall tally to 78,68,813. It added three more Covid-related fatalities to its tally. The overall death toll currently stands at 143,740.

The active cases in Maharashtra stood at 3,709 as of Sunday, the health department said, while the total recoveries from the deadly disease reached 77,17,362.

Further, of the total cases reported today, 61 patients were found to be infected with of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Overall, the state had tested 7,82,81,255 samples and had an overall positivity rate of 10.05%. A chunk of the state’s fresh cases on Sunday came from Pune district with Pune city reporting 83 cases, Pune rural adding 48 cases, and Pimpri-Chinchwad clocking 21 cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 43 cases with 0.2% positivity rate, which is lowest since March 2020, according to BMC.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 519. According to the bulletin, 102 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease during this period.

The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city is 1,036,825. The recovery rate stands at 98%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.