As many as 2,748 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 78,50,494, said the state health department on Wednesday.

Out of the new cases, 225 came from Mumbai, while Pune recorded 376 infections and two deaths.

Of the eight administrative circles in the state, Pune recorded 811 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (549), Nashik (446), Nagpur (358), Akola (267), Kolhapur (117), Latur (107) and the Aurangabad circle (93).

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,831 infections and 35 fatalities.

In addition to this, 41 more patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 1,43,492 in Maharashtra. Among the fatalities, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Aurangabad recorded seven each, followed by five in Akola, four in Latur, three in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

Of the total new cases, 111 were of the Omicron variant.

Ahmednagar reported 21 infections of the new strain, Navi Mumbai (19), Jalna and Yavatmal (15 each), Aurangabad (10), Nagpur and Mumbai (nine each), Thane Municipal Corporation (6) and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (three), among others, according to the health department data.

To date, a total of 4,456 patients infected with the highly contagious variant have been detected in the state. Of these, 3,334 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

“Until now, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,991 patients have been, received while 913 results are awaited," the health department said.

The bulletin said 5,806 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 76,75,578. The state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 97.77%, is now left with 27,445 active cases.

Further, 2,79,743 people are in home quarantine across the state currently and another 1,169 in institutional quarantine.

The bulletin said that 1,18,124 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,67,57,238.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.