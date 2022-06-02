As many as 1,045 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Thursday. Of the total, Mumbai alone accounted for 704 cases.

This marks a decline of 36 infections as compared to the day before, when 1,081 people – highest since 24 February – tested positive.

In addition to this, one patient succumbed to the disease since Wednesday. This has taken the cumulative caseload of Maharashtra to 78,89,212, and the death toll has reached 1,47,861.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.78%.

Further, 517 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the state to 77,36,792. The recovery rate stands at 98.07%.

There are currently 4,559 in Maharashtra. Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

A total of 26,278 coronavirus tests were conducted between Wednesday and Thursday, which raised the tally of samples tested so far to 8,09,51,360.

Maharashtra CM Warning

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience Covid-19 restrictions again.

Speaking at the state Covid-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight.

"If people don't want restrictions again, they should follow discipline on their own. Use masks, observe physical distance, sanitize and vaccinate," he said, adding that the cases had risen by seven-fold in the last one-and-half month.

The CM also asked officials to keep ready field hospitals, constructed during the peak of the pandemic, as well as take stock of existing health infrastructure.

State Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, who gave a detailed presentation of the virus situation during the meeting, said the state reported the lowest 626 active cases on 16 April this year.

Mumbai, Thane, Pune and some other urban areas are driving the surge and account for 97% of the tally. Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6%, double that of the state, which was 3%.