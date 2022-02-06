Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,666 new coronavirus positive cases, which is about 43% lesser than Saturday's tally. Yesterday, the state reported as many as 13,840 new COVID infections. With today's cases, the infection tally in the state reached 78,03,700, while the active cases stand at 1,18,076, the state health department notified.

With as many as 66 persons succumbing to the virus, the toll touched 1,43,074. A total of 25,175 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 75,38,611, it said.

No new case of the Omicron variant of the virus was detected in the state on Sunday. Till date, 3,334 people have been found infected with this strain, of whom 2,023 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the infection, the department said in a statement.

As many as 1,44,755 swab samples were tested during the day, the overall test count rose to 7,55,54,798.

Mumbai reported 536 new cases and three deaths. This took its total case count to 10,50,455 and fatality figure to 16,661. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,163 new cases and 12 deaths. The total case count in the region stood at 22,19,183 and death toll at 36,743, it said.

Nashik division reported 1,392 new cases, Pune division 3,038 cases, including 1,436 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 404 cases, Aurangabad division 520 cases, Latur division 484 cases, Akola division 576 cases, Nagpur division 2,089 cases, including 835 in Nagpur city.

