Maharashtra sees massive rise in daily COVID cases; nearly 40% jump against Monday's tally
- Maharashtra on Monday reported over 700 cases, the highest daily count since February 27
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 new COVID cases, a sharp rise from 431 logged on Monday, a state health bulletin said. This is also the highest daily count in over 3 months. The state also saw one death due to COVID on Tuesday.
With today's count, the state's total tally rises to 78,87,086, while the active tally is at 3,475. Mumbai alone reported 506 fresh cases, the highest in the entire state.
The tally of 711 cases registered in a 24-hour period was the highest since February 27 when the state had recorded 782 infections.
The bulletin also said, 366 people recovered from the infection in the same time span, taking their cumulative number to 77,35,751.
The sole coronavirus-linked fatality during the day was reported from Nashik district, the bulletin said. Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases currently, it said.
Now, the COVID recovery rate in the state is at 98.08%, while the fatality rate was 1.87%. In the last 24 hours, as many as 22,493 new COVID-19 tests were conducted and the number of swab samples examined so far is 8,09,25,944.
(With inputs from agencies)
