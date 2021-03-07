Maharashtra continued to report over 10,000 daily novel coronavirus cases after breaching 22 lakh-mark in total positive cases since the pandemic hit the state.

On Sunday, the worst-hit state in terms of total Covid-19 cases recorded more than 11,000 infections in last 24 hours, the highest in nearly five months.

With 11,141 new Covid-19 cases in the state, the total virus infections reached 22,19,727, according to the daily health bulletin.

On Saturday, Maharashtra added 10,187 cases during the day.

Along with that, 38 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's toll to 52,478, the bulletin added. Case fatality rate stands at 2.36%.

Moreover, the state recorded 6,013 recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total number to 20,68,044, while active cases stood at 97,983. The recovery rate stands at 93.1%, it added.

Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections.

Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

Nagpur reported 1,073 new cases, followed by 993 in Pune city, 573 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 469 in Aurangabad, 384 in Amravati, and 200 in Nanded, it said.

Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, while Jalgaon and Nashik cities added 237 and 224 infections, respectively.

In other parts of the state, Nashik division reported 1,043 cases, Pune division 2,173, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 506, Aurangabad division 770, and Kolhapur division 115, the department said.

In Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan, Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayander, Palghar, Vasai, Virar and Raigad did not report a single COVID-19 fatality during the day.

Nagpur city also did not report a single death due to the COVID-19 disease.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 22,19,727, deaths 52

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 21 lakh-mark on February 21 after adding over one lakh cases in almost 31 days to its previous tally of 20,00,878.

However, owing to fresh outbreak of infections in the Vidarbha region and in Mumbai and Pune, the next one lakh cases were added in just 13 days after February 21 to breach the 22 lakh-mark on Saturday, as per the data.

A total of 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine while 4,650 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.

Amid this surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Aurangabad, the authorities have decided to meet on Monday to decide whether lockdown needs to be imposed in the district, a senior official informed.

However, on the bright side, a record 1,13,669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, the first time the number of beneficiaries covered in a day crossed the 1-lakh mark, state health officials said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Sunday highlights that six states across the country are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

