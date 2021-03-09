Maharashtra today again saw a rise in the number of covid-19 cases after it saw a slight dip in the numbers yesterday.

The state reported nearly 10,000(9,927) new covid-19 cases today.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,38,398 while the death toll reached 52,556 with 56 fatalities, a health department official said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 95,322 while 12,182 covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 9,068 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 20,77,112. The number of total recoveries stands at 20,89,294.

The state now has 97,637 active cases.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city, senior civic officials said on Tuesday.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,008 fresh infections that raised its tally to 3,34,572.

When asked about the possibility of imposing a lockdown, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there was no immediate need to do so.

Meanwhile, authorities in Jalgaon ordered to impose 'Janata Curfew' from 11 March 8 pm to 15 March, 8 am, officials said.

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday decided to impose a "partial lockdown" in the district between March 11 and April 4, as part of which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends, officials said.

With the addition of 2,112 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 4,22,989 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 14 persons died of the infection, raising the toll in the district to 9,330, the official said.

With the addition of 388 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has risen to 53,357, an official said on Tuesday

With the addition of 610 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,70,455,an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, after recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for three days in a row Maharashtra on Monday reported a dip as 8,744 new infections.









