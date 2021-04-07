Maharashtra on Wednesday reported almost 60,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. With the huge surge in cases for the past few weeks, Maharashtra's positivity rate hit 15% today.

With 59,907 Covid-19 cases reported in the state, Maharashtra tCovid-19 tally reached 3,17,3261, according to the daily health bulletin.

Maharashtra's Covid-related fatalities also saw a huge surge with 322 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever in this year, pushing the death toll to 56,652.

As many as 30,296 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 26,13,627.

There are 4,72,283 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate is 82.36% percent and the case fatality rate is 1.79 percent.

Of these cases, Mumbai reported over 10,500 new Covid-19 cases today. The city had recorded more than 11,000 new cases in a single day last Sunday, its highest daily count since the pandemic began.

Mumbai today reported 10,428 new covid-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 4,82,760 the city civic body said.

The state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

Meanwhile, noting that vaccination has to be prioritised so long as the supply of vaccines remains limited, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday accused the Maharashtra government of "misgovernance" in tackling COVID-19, saying that it has followed "utterly casual approach" and is putting the residents in danger "by letting people escape institutional quarantine mandate for the sake of their personal vasuli".

In a statement, the Health Minister said he had seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about the shortage of vaccines and asserted that it was nothing but "an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government's repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic".

Furthermore, the Centre wrote to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi governments on Wednesday flagging below-par vaccination of eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers.

In a letter to the principal secretaries of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani noted that the performance of these states and UT have been below the national average and needs improvement.

They were urged to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately towards improving the performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive in their states and union territory.









