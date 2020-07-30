Maharashtra sees over 11,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time

For the first time, Maharashtra on Thursday reported record 11,000 new Covid-19 cases. Record single-day spike of 11,147 fresh cases take the state's overall Covid-19 tally to 4,11,798, including 2,48,615 recovered cases and 1,48,150 active cases.

There have been 266 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

Recovery rate in the state is 60.37%. 8,860 patients got discharged in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 21 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, whose positive rate stands at 19.89%.

Currently over 9 lakh people are in home quarantine and 40,546 are in institutional quarantine.

Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its overall count to 2,551, a civic official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases from the area has gone down to 80, the senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 2,220 patients have already recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, since last month.

