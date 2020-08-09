After recording the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday, Maharashtra today witnessed another jump pf more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally past 5.1 lakh-mark.

With 12,248 more patients testing positive in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally now stands at 5,15,332, according to the state health bulletin. The highest single-day spurt with 12,822 cases was reported on 8 August.

The state also crossed 17,700 coronavirus-related deaths. With 390 more virus-related fatalities getting reported since Saturday, the death toll has reached 17,757, it said.

There are currently 3,51,710 recoveries, including 13,348 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, while 1,45,558 are active cases.

Mumbai added 1,066 new cases and 48 deaths in the day, taking the case tally to 1,23,397 and death toll to 6,799. Of these, 96,586 recovered/discharged cases and 19,718 are active cases, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At 1,433, Pune city reported the highest number of new cases in the day and 58 deaths.

A total of 27,25,090 samples have been tested so far in the state, the official added.

The country's worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths is currently reeling with two major problems: the pandemic spread and the lashing rains during the monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said several parts of Maharashtra may face heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours due to a low pressure area formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall at some places in the Western Ghat sections of central Maharashtra and coastal region of Maharashtra starting Sunday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated