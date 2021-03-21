As Maharashtra struggles with an explosion of novel coronavirus cases, the state's situation became grimmer on Thursday as it recorded more than 30,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours. Mumbai also recorded the highest ever daily count of 3,755 cases.

On Sunday, the state had reported a spike of 30,535 new cases today.

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. Maharashtra had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases.

With 25,833 infections in a single day, the state's total Covid-19 count now stands at 24,79,682, while the death toll is pushed to 53,399 after recording 99 virus-related fatalities today, according to the daily health bulletin.

Maharashtra reports 30,535 new #COVID19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 11,314 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 22,14,867. Positivity rate at: 90.79%.

There are 22,14,867 active cases in the state now.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,559.

Of these, Mumbai reported the highest daily spike of 3,775 new covid-19 cases today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,62,654 while 10 deaths took the fatality count in the country's financial capital to 11,582 today

The number of active covid-19 cases in the city rose to 23,448.

A total of 3,26,708 patients recovered with 1,647 recoveries taking place in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate is 91%.

Moreover, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 3,614 to touch 1,93,080 on Sunday, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 1,859 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,624, and the recovery count is 1,59,108, leaving it with 29,348 active cases, he added.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.

On September 11 last year, the state had reported 24,886 cases, while on September 17, a total of 24,619 cases were added.

The third, fourth and fifth highest figures were reported on September 9 (23,816), September 6 (23,350) and September 10 (23,446).

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via